Maricopa County Board Votes Against Complying With Subpoenas to Audit Voting Machines | 18 Dec 2020 | The Board of Supervisors in Arizona's Maricopa County on Friday voted 4-1 to file a complaint in the Arizona Superior Court and won’t comply with state Senate-issued subpoenas to hand over voting machines used in the Nov. 3 election for an audit, as well as an audit of scanned ballots. A lawsuit will be filed against lawmakers in the Arizona State Legislature to block the enforcement of the subpoenas, county officials said. The subpoenas were issued earlier this week by the Senate Judiciary Committee. Chairman Eddie Farnsworth, a Republican, had issued the subpoena to audit Dominion Voting Systems machines and ballots in the county, with a deadline for Friday at 5 p.m. Maricopa County Chairman of the Board Clint Hickman, a Republican, said during Friday’s session the subpoenas were unconstitutional and a "slap in the face."