Maricopa County Did Not Have 'Admin' Access to the 2020 Election. This Means They Ceded Ownership of Election to Their Outside System Provider | 06 May 2021 | The Maricopa County Election team claims they do not have 'Admin' access to their voting machines. If this is the case, then the County did not own the election process they ceded it to their external vendor. System administrators are individuals who have access to the systems at their highest levels. They have complete and total control and can even delete or alter system logs. By allowing Dominion to have the administration access only, Maricopa County has basically turned over the system to the Dominion voting machine system people. There is no IT control here [in Maricopa County] because that's been ceded to Dominion.