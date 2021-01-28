Maricopa County Votes to Perform Forensic Audit of Machines Used in November Election | 28 Jan 2021 | Maricopa County in Arizona will carry out a comprehensive forensic audit of its voting systems to allay concerns raised by some constituents about the integrity of the November 2020 election. The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously at a meeting Wednesday to hire two independent companies to conduct an audit that will probe whether voting machines counted votes correctly, and whether they were tampered with or hacked in any way. The Republican-dominated board defended the accuracy of the county's election results while expressing hope that a comprehensive equipment and software audit would dispel concerns that the results were inaccurate.