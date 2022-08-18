Marine Faces Court Martial for Not Taking COVID-19 Vaccine, Refuses to Be Sent Back to US for Trial | 17 Aug 2022 | Lance Corporal Catherine Arnett is on the brink of court martial for decisions made in opposition to what she considers an "unlawful order" to take a COVID-19 vaccination shot. Immediately following the secretary of defense's order to vaccinate against COVID-19 on Aug. 24, 2021, Arnett sought religious exemption--which was denied the following month. Having submitted her appeal against the decision in November, it was denied in January 2022. This began an administrative separation process from the Marine Corps, prompting Arnett to declare she "cannot consent to it." The 24-year-old Lance Corporal held firm in her beliefs, telling The Epoch Times, "If your mandate is illegal, then your separation orders are illegal." In April 2022, Arnett received a letter from her command, giving her 30 days to leave Japan and report to California's Camp Pendleton to be processed for separation.