Marine unit apologizes for tweets on Tucker Carlson remarks | 15 March 2021 | A U.S. Marine unit apologized Saturday for tweets defending female service members, which it sent out in response to Fox News host Tucker Carlson's criticism of Pentagon policy changes announced last week that are intended to attract more women to the military. As social media users discussed the controversy involving Carlson's comments, the II Marine Expeditionary Force's official account tweeted in response to one commenter, "Come back when you’ve served and been pregnant," according to USA Today. The tweet has since been deleted, along with another defending U.S. Master Gunnery Sgt. Scott Stalker, who had denounced Carlson's comments.