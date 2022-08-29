Marine wounded in Kabul suicide attack claims CIA warned them about bomber, watched him for two days and were told not to kill him in horrifying account of the blast that killed 13 US service members and hundreds of Afghans --Tristan Hirsch, 24, said Marines had spotted the bomber hanging around for two days --"We knew what he looked like. The CIA let us know," said Hirsch | 25 Aug 2022 | Marines stationed at Kabul airport's Abbey Gate last year were give a description by the CIA of a suicide bomber two days before an explosion ripped through the chaotic evacuation, according to one of the troops wounded in the blast. They spotted him observing their position but were denied permission when they asked to open fire on him. Thirteen U.S. service personnel and at least 170 Afghans died on August 26, 2021, when the Islamic State bomber detonated his explosives. Tristan Hirsch was a U.S. Marine stationed at the gate at the heart of the chaos... He described Taliban executions in the crush of people trying to escape, the presence of a second suicide bomber and claimed Marines had seen the first bomber in the area for two days - but were not allowed to kill him. "We knew about him two days prior to the attack," Hirsch, 24, told his local newspaper in California, the Chico Enterprise-Record. "We knew what he looked like. The CIA let us know; he looked exactly as they'd described him."