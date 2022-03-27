Marjorie Taylor Greene Introduces Bill to Ban U.S. Funding of 'Bioweapons' in Ukraine | 26 March 2022 | Last week, Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R) introduced a bill called "Stopping the Spread of Taxpayer-Funded Bioweapon Act" to ban US funding for bio-labs in Ukraine and other countries that will go nowhere in the Democratic-controlled House. Speaking for the House floor last Thursday, Greene said lawmakers need to ask what happens in these US-funded labs. She said taxpayers not only fund the labs but also fund their construction through federal grants to private companies. She asked what happens if dangerous pathogens housed in these labs escape, leading to people dying in the area. She claimed to have heard about reports of deadly pathogens escaping from bio-labs in Ukraine, Georgia, and Kazakhstan that have killed people, asking, "What if that's true?"