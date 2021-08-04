Marjorie Taylor Greene rakes in over $3.2M in first quarter | 07 April 2021 | Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) raised a staggering $3.2 million in the first quarter of 2021, her campaign said, indicating the furor over a slew of controversial remarks have not made a dent in her campaign bank account. Greene's campaign said in a press release that it had raised the money from more than 100,000 individual contributions in all 50 states and that the average donation amounted to $32. "Over 100,000 donors poured in over $3,200,000 to support me, averaging $32 per donation. You know why? I stood my ground and never wavered in my belief in America First policies and putting People Over Politicians! And I will NEVER backdown! As a matter of fact, I'm just getting started," Greene said in a statement.