Marjorie Taylor Greene Removed From All Her Committees, Multiple Republicans Vote to Remove Her | 04 Feb 2021 | The House of Representatives voted to remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) from her committee assignments on Thursday following a range of controversial remarks that she made in the past while embracing debunked conspiracy theories. Greene was removed from her assignments following a 230-199 vote where 11 Republicans broke ranks and voted with Democrats. The vote came after Greene renounced some the incendiary remarks that she made in the past during a 10-minute speech on the House floor.