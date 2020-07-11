Mark Meadows tests positive for coronavirus | 06 Nov 2020 | White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has tested positive for the coronavirus, an official familiar with the matter confirmed late Friday. The chief of staff is the latest high-ranking White House official to test positive for the virus. It was not immediately clear when he first tested positive, but he was at Trump campaign headquarters in Arlington, Va., on Tuesday afternoon with dozens of other staffers... Meadows's diagnosis was first reported by Bloomberg News, which said that campaign aide Nick Trainer had also tested positive. The White House is expected to conduct contact tracing for those in the building who had recent contact with Meadows.