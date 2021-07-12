Mark Meadows Will No Longer Cooperate with House Jan. 6th Inquisition | 7 Dec 2021 | Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows will stop cooperating with the House January 6th Inquisition despite previous efforts to work with them. Meadows and his attorney, George Terwilliger, informed the committee Tuesday morning after Meadows could not come to terms with lawmakers on an arrangement to work with them. "We have made efforts over many weeks to reach an accommodation with the committee," Terwilliger told Fox News.