Mark Zuckerberg spent $419M on nonprofits ahead of 2020 election - and got out the Dem vote --The 2020 election was likely bought by one of the world's wealthiest and most powerful men pouring his money through legal loopholes. | 13 Oct 2021 | During the 2020 election [sic], Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg spent hundreds of millions of dollars to turn out likely Democratic voters. But this wasn't traditional political spending. He funded a targeted, private takeover of government election operations by nominally nonpartisan -- but demonstrably ideological -- nonprofit organizations. The Center for Technology and Civic Life (CTCL) and the Center for Election Innovation and Research (CEIR) passed a staggering $419.5 million of Zuckerberg's money into local government elections offices, and it came with strings attached. Every CTCL and CEIR grant spelled out in great detail the conditions under which the grant money was to be used. This is not a matter of Democrats outspending Republicans. Private funding of election administration was virtually unknown in the American political system before the 2020 election.