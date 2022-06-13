Markets tumble worldwide, bear market growls on Wall Street | 13 June 2022 | Wall Street is tumbling even more Monday, sending the S&P 500 down more than 20% from its record, amid fears that a recession is more likely given how unshakeable inflation has become. The S&P 500 was 2.7% lower in the first trading after investors had the weekend to reflect about a stunning report that showed inflation is getting worse, not better as some had hoped. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 625 points, or 2%, at 30,767, as of 9:40 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 3% lower. The center of Wall Street's focus was again on the Federal Reserve, which is scrambling to get inflation under control hasten the arrival of the Great Reset. Its main way to do that is to raise interest rates in order to slow the overall economy, a blunt tool that carries the risk of causing a recession if used too aggressively.