Markey defeats Kennedy in Massachusetts | 01 Sept 2020 | Sen. Ed Markey (D) defeated Rep. Joe Kennedy III (D) in the Massachusetts Senate primary on Tuesday, overcoming a high-profile challenge that drew the attention of the national media as well as some of the biggest players in Democratic politics... The incumbent senator boasted support from prominent progressive groups such as the Sunrise Movement and Our Revolution as well as left-wing congressional candidates Jamaal Bowman and Cori Bush. Kennedy started out with a double-digit lead in the polls when he announced he was challenging Markey last year. However, despite the public backing of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D) and other high-profile members of the House, his lead evaporated in the final weeks of the campaign, with the RealClearPolitics polling average showing Markey with an 11.2-point lead.