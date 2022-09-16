Martha's Vineyard Migrants Being Shipped to Joint Base Cape Cod | 16 Sept 2022 | Migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are being transported to Joint Base Cape Cod (JBCC). Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker's administration on Friday released details to provide shelter and humanitarian support for the migrants, and added that the National Guard will be activated as part of the relief effort. DeSantis sent a pair of flights of illegal immigrants Wednesday to Martha's Vineyard in the latest move to get Democrat-run areas away from the southern border to bear some responsibility for Joe Biden's "open border policies." Baker's administration said shelter and humanitarian supports will be provided at JBCC for the approximately 50 Venezuelan migrants who arrived in Martha's Vineyard this week.