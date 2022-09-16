Martha's Vineyard, Which Voted 84% for Biden, Gets Illegal Aliens Deported to Military Base | 16 Sept 2022 | After declaring a "humanitarian crisis," the outcry from Martha's Vineyard over just 50 illegal alien arrivals has prompted Gov. Charlie Baker (R) to deport the group from the elite island off the coast of Massachusetts to a nearby military base. This week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) flew about 50 illegal aliens to Martha's Vineyard -- a wealthy enclave of liberals and home to former President Obama who owns a nearly $12 million estate. Democrat officials on Martha's Vineyard immediately declared a "humanitarian crisis" even as the 50 illegal alien arrivals are a drop in the ocean compared to the nearly 6,000 border crossers and illegal aliens that American border towns are subjected to every day.