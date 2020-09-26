Maryland man sentenced to a year in prison for hosting large parties during pandemic | 26 Sept 2020 | A Maryland man is set to serve a year in prison after hosting two large parties at his home amid the state's coronavirus restrictions on gatherings. A statement from the Charles County State's Attorney's Office on Friday said that Shawn Marshall Myers, 42, was convicted of two counts of failure to comply with an emergency order after a bench trial before District Court Judge W. Louis Hennessy. The statement added that Myers will serve a year at the Charles County Detention Center, followed by a three-year unsupervised probation period.