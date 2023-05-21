Maryland teen rape suspect is illegal immigrant from El Salvador - ICE --Suspect has been in the U.S. illegally for 10 years, according to ICE | 20 May 2023 | The suspect who is accused of raping a 15-year-old girl and a woman on a Maryland hiking trail is in the U.S. illegally, according to officials. Jose Roberto Hernandez-Espinal, 20, was arrested for allegedly raping a woman and stealing jewelry at Burnt Mills East Special Park in Silver Spring on Tuesday. Officials told FOX 5 DC that Hernandez-Espinal is also suspected of raping a 15-year-old girl on the same trail last week. An ICE spokesperson told FOX 5 that Hernandez-Espinal is originally from El Salvador and illegally immigrated to the U.S. in May 2013.