Maskless Climate Envoy Kerry Endangers Passengers on Boston to DC Flight | 17 March 2021 | John Forbes Kerry, the U.S. special presidential envoy for climate, while sitting in first-class, took off his mask today as he settled into his book moments before his American Airlines flight from Boston to Washington took off. The so-called Climate Envoy was not eating, nor drinking, even though first-class passengers are often served before take-off. In its Feb. 1 press release, "American Airlines Aligns Existing Mask Requirements with US Government Mandate," the airline's Chief Operating Officer David Seymour said American would fully comply with President [sic] Joseph R. Biden Jr.'s mask regulations.