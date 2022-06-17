Mass cattle deaths send shockwaves through food supply as speculation rises: are they being poisoned on purpose? | 16 June 2022 | Following over 100 fires that appear to be acts of sabotage against food facilities across the United States, speculation is now running rampant about thousands of cattle that appear to have died suddenly in Kansas over the weekend... I called one of my friends who owns several hundred head of cattle. He was already aware of the Kansas "mass death" event and had been discussing it with other cattle owners. I asked him if he believed the media story that all these cattle suddenly died from heat exposure. His answer? "I doubt it very seriously that so many would drop dead all at the same time," he told me. "In a heat-related incident, they wouldn't all drop dead at the same time. You would see a few dead at a time, scattered across the herd, but not so many deaths all at once." When I asked him if he thinks these are natural deaths or something more like sabotage, he said, "I’m thinking it's something nefarious."