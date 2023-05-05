Massachusetts college program ends the use of the word 'field': 'May hold negative associations' --The idea was proposed by the College's Toward Racial Justice Plan | 4 May 2023 | A liberal arts college in Massachusetts will now end the use of the word "field" for one of their programs to abide by its commitment to "anti-racist work," according to an email sent by the institution. The Smith College School of Social Work [SSW] announced in an email that they changed the name of their "Office of Field Education" to the "Office of Practicum Learning." Practicum means a practical section of a course of study, according to Merriam-Webster. SSW said that the move is intended to keep them accountable to their values, students, and the Smith SSW community.