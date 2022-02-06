Massachusetts men's lacrosse player Aidan Kaminska dies at 19 | 2 June 2022 | The University of Massachusetts Amherst was left mourning the death of star lacrosse player Aidan Kaminska this week after the 19-year-old Long Island native "unexpectedly" passed away on Monday morning. On Wednesday, the university issued a statement confirming Kaminska's death and offered its condolences to the sophomore's family and friends. Prior to joining the Massachusetts men's lacrosse team, where he was named CAA All-Rookie Team member in 2022, Kaminska won the World Series of Youth Lacrosse (WSYL) in 2016 with his travel team and was captain of both his high school football and lacrosse teams. An obituary for Kaminska said he "passed away unexpectedly" on Memorial Day. [Another clot shot casualty that will never be investigated or classified as such? #DroppingLikeFlies]