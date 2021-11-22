Massachusetts university hosts segregated 'processing' spaces for responding to Rittenhouse verdict --The optional 'processing' groups were segregated by race | 21 Nov 2021 | Fitchburg State University in Massachusetts hosted several "processing" spaces segregated by race in response to the Kyle Rittenhouse trial verdict, which found Rittenhouse not guilty on all charges. The Fitchburg State University Center for Diversity & Inclusiveness announced the "processing" spaces were announced in an email to campus community members, which also erroneously stated that Jacob Blake was killed. "The Center for Diversity and Inclusiveness is creating space for our community to process the ’not guilty' on all accounts verdict in the Kenosha, Wisconsin case where Kyle Rittenhouse, an Illinois native shot and killed two people protesting the wrongful death of Jacob Blake in 2020. Kyle was acquitted of all charges in the case after driving to Wisconsin with an automatic rifle," the email read.