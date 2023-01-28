Massive Fire Mysteriously Occurs at Egg Farm in Connecticut | 28 Jan 2023 | This won't help the egg shortage. Several fire crews were called to a massive fire that occurred at an egg farm in Bozrah, Connecticut, on Saturday afternoon. The fire occurred at Hillandale Farms located on Schwartz Road. At the time of this writing fire crews from Colchester, Salem, Lebanon, and several other towns are all responding to the scene to put out the blaze. [Are WEF foot soldiers setting fires to destroy the agricultural supply chain and force us to turn to Bill Gates's lab-grown "food?" --LRP]