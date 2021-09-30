Massive 'Fraudulent' Votes and Apparent Nursing Home Vote Fraud Found in Delaware in 2020 Election | 30 Sept 2021 | Delaware saw massive "fraudulent" votes being submitted in the 2020 election and nursing homes that had many more votes submitted than people who lived there, according to 2020 Delaware U.S. Senate candidate Lauren Witzke and a memo from Patriots for Delaware that has been obtained by NATIONAL FILE. Lauren Witzke: "Preliminary Audits of the Delaware 2020 elections are damning. Only 10% of the votes have been audited and they've already found over 20k fraudulent ballots. Internal polling before the elections were EXTREMELY close. They couldn't let Joe Biden's home state seem even remotely competitive while they were busy stealing the swing states - would have raised a few eyebrows. Ladies and gentlemen, it's looking like I pulled in at least 47% of the vote - I maybe even won. Thank you to Seth Keshel's Team for all of their hard work. More on this to come. Stay tuned!"