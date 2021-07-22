Massive internet outage: FedEx, Delta and McDonald's go down | 22 July 2021 | A sweeping internet disruption on Thursday briefly took out a wide range of major corporate websites - from FedEx and Delta Airlines to HSBC and McDonald's. The outages coincided with reports of system disruptions from Akamai and Oracle - two key providers of internet infrastructure services... Among the affected websites were Fidelity, the Securities and Exchange Commission's document search site, Airbnb, British Airways and others.