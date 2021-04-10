Massive oil spill sends crude onto Orange County beaches, killing birds, marine life | 3 Oct 2021 | Crews raced Sunday to contain the damage from a major oil spill off the Orange County coast that left crude spoiling beaches, killing fish and birds and threatening local wetlands. The spill, first reported Saturday, originated from a pipeline off the coast of Huntington Beach connected to an offshore oil platform known as Elly. The failure caused at least 126,000 gallons of crude to spill into coastal waters creating a slick that spanned about 8,320 acres -- larger than the size of Santa Monica -- and sent oil to the shores of Newport Beach and Huntington Beach early Sunday. Oil from the spill also infiltrated Talbert Marsh, a 25-acre ecological reserve in Huntington Beach that is home to dozens of species of birds.