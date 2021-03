Massive ship Ever Given 're-floated' after blocking Suez Canal for six days | 29 March 2021 | The massive container ship that has been stuck in the Suez Canal for six days was reportedly back afloat on Sunday night. The Ever Given "was successfully re-floated," after running aground last Tuesday in the crucial global shipping waterway, the maritime services provider Inchcape said on Twitter. "She is being secured at the moment," the company added.