Mastering the Future: The Megalomaniacal Ambitions of the WEF By CLG Founder, Michael Rectenwald, Ph.D. | 25 Jan 2023 | The fifty-third annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) brought together fifty-two world leaders, seventeen hundred corporate executives, sundry artists, and other personalities to address "Cooperation in a Fragmented World." Fragmentation is the nemesis of the World Economic Forum and its United Nations (UN) and corporate partners. "Fragmentation" means that segments of the world population are not adhering to the agenda of climate change catastrophism and the precepts of the Great Reset. The Great Reset, meanwhile, amounts to a hybrid state-corporate woke cartel administering the global economy (and by extension the world's political systems) under the direction of the WEF, the UN, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the European Central Bank (ECB), and the World Health Organization, as well as top corporate decision-makers like BlackRock's CEO, Larry Fink. Lest we imagine that the WEF and its meetings merely represent the grandiose delusions of some ineffectual clowns, it should be noted that the WEF's "stakeholder capitalism"--introduced in 1971 by Klaus Schwab, the WEF founder and chair, in Modern Enterprise Management in Mechanical Engineering--has been embraced by the UN, by most central banks, as well as by the world’s leading corporations, commercial banks, and asset managers. Stakeholder capitalism is now considered to be the modus operandi of the world economic system. [The Great Reset and the Struggle for Liberty: Unraveling the Global Agenda is here.]