Matt Gaetz Calls for Evidence of Twitter Collusion to be Released | 22 June 2021 | After years of pursuing big tech and the recent Twitter ban of former President Trump (R), Florida Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is calling for evidence of Twitter collusion with California politicians to be released. Rep. Gaetz issued a letter to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey calling on the platform to release all documents and communications showing censorship of political tweets at the behest of California Democrats. The letter comes as conservative influencer Rogan O'Handley's lawsuit against former California Secretary of State and current U.S. Senator Alex Padilla (D-CA) exposed collusion between Twitter and politicians in California. This week, Congressman Gaetz has sent letters to the FBI demanding briefings on the Wuhan Lab investigation and the FBI's involvement in the January 6th riots.