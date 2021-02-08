Mayhem on streets of Berlin: Anti-lockdown protests turn into violent scuffles with police in Germany, 600 arrested --Officers were seen brutally grabbing some protesters and throwing them to the ground. | 1 Aug 2021 | Berlin witnessed chaotic scenes and violent brawls on Sunday as riot police sought to forcefully disperse anti-lockdown [and anti-vaccine] rallies that had been banned by authorities, after thousands took to the streets of the German capital. Coronavirus skeptics once again gathered in the center of the German capital, despite the fact that the German authorities had banned as many as 16 protests by opponents of Covid-19 restrictions. Some 5,000 people on Sunday joined several "spontaneous" demonstrations in various parts of the city, according to police estimates. Earlier, the organizers of just one such demonstration, which was eventually banned, said that it might be attended by as many as 22,000 people. (Videos)