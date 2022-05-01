Mayo Clinic fires 700 workers who failed to comply with Covid vaccine mandate | 5 Jan 2022 | The Mayo Clinic fired roughly 700 employees who failed to comply with the medical center's mandatory Covid-19 vaccination policy. Workers at the Mayo Clinic had been given until Monday to get their first dose of a vaccine [experimental mRNA jab] or obtain a medical or religious exemption to the rule. They were also expected not to delay on receiving a second dose if they had already gotten the first jab. Hundreds of employees failed to meet those requirements and were let go, the Mayo Clinic said in a statement shared with NBC News on Wednesday.