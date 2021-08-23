Mayor de Blasio announces vaccine mandate for all NYC public schools staff | 23 Aug 2021 | More than 148,000 teachers and staff working in New York City's public schools will have to be vaccinated for COVID before the end of next month -- a significant ratcheting up of Mayor de Blasio's push to get more city workers inoculated. De Blasio announced the vaccine mandate for all city schools staff Monday morning, noting that any workers in public schools -- including custodians, cafeteria workers and outside contractors -- will have until Sept. 27 to show proof of receiving at least one dose of the vaccine. The new mandate -- which will be issued in the form of an order from the Department of Health -- overrides a previous rule that required all city workers either show proof of vaccination or undergo weekly testing and be required to wear masks indoors.