Mayor Declares State of Emergency in Arizona City Rocked by Illegal Immigration | 11 Dec 2021 | The mayor of an Arizona border city that has nearly 100,000 residents declared a state of emergency this week due to the soaring numbers of illegal immigrants flooding in from Mexico. Yuma Mayor Douglas Nicholls said he issued the declaration "due to the unprecedented numbers of migrants entering the city prior to being processed and released by Border Patrol." The action enables the city to receive state and federal funding to try to combat the crisis. Apprehensions of illegal immigrants in Customs and Border Protection's Yuma Sector have shot up since Joe Biden took office in January. Border agents in the sector made about 8,800 arrests in fiscal year 2020, which ended in September 2020. They made over 114,000 arrests in fiscal year 2021 and 21,623 arrests in the month of October alone.