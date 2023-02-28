Mayor Lori Lightfoot concedes defeat, setting stage for Chicago's mayoral race to be between Brandon Johnson and Paul Vallas | 28 Feb 2023 | Mayor Lori Lightfoot conceded defeat Tuesday night, ending her efforts for a second term and setting the stage for Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson to run against former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas for Chicago mayor. A visibly shaken Lightfoot conceded the race just before 9 p.m. and said she will be "rooting and praying for our next mayor to deliver for the people of the city for years to come." The Associated Press just before 9 p.m. called the race for Johnson, who in addition to defeating Lightfoot also outmuscled U.S. Rep. Jesús "Chuy" García. Vallas scored the top spot in the first round of the mayoral campaign. Unofficial results showed Vallas garnered 35% of the vote with 90% of the precincts reporting. Johnson was second with 20%, followed by Lightfoot at 16% and García at 14%.