Mayorkas knew border agents did not whip migrants before repeating false claims, emails show | 12 Oct 2022 |Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was told last year that there was no evidence Border Patrol agents had "whipped" or "strapped" Haitian migrants at the US-Mexico border -- hours before he bolstered President Biden’s lies about the incident at a press conference. A Sept. 24, 2021, email to Mayorkas from Marsha Espinosa, assistant secretary of DHS public affairs, highlighted an interview with the photographer who captured agents on horseback trying to corral migrants and block them from entering the US near Del Rio, Texas, according to Fox News. Lensman Paul Ratje had told an interviewer that he did not witness the agents harming the migrants, but Mayorkas did not contradict Biden’s false narrative as he stood next to him at the White House podium.