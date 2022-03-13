Mayorkas Releases New Rules on Extremism - DHS Will Target Anyone Who Believes Election Was Stolen or Who Challenged Fauci's Ever-Changing COVID Narrative | 13 March 2022 | DHS Secretary Mayorkas has released new rules on "extremism." The new guidelines on extremist behavior include those who question the fraud in the 2020 election and anyone who question[s] the regime's talking points on COVID and its treatments including the mandates. A March 2021 unclassified threat assessment prepared by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), Department of Justice, and DHS noted that domestic violent extremists "who are motivated by a range of ideologies and galvanized by recent political and societal events in the United States pose an elevated threat to the Homeland in 2021." The assessment pointed to newer "sociopolitical developments such as narratives of fraud in the recent general election, the emboldening impact of the violent breach of the U.S. Capitol, conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and conspiracy theories promoting violence" that "will almost certainly spur some [domestic violent extremists] [sic] to try to engage in violence this year." Over half of the US population questions the results of the 2020 presidential election. Another half of the public questions the ever-changing COVID talking points coming from the medical elites including Dr. Fauci who lied under oath about his funding of gain of function research in Chinese labs.