Mayorkas says Haitian migrants under Del Rio bridge were not tested for COVID-19 --DHS secretary said migrants got sick, but not with COVID 'to my knowledge' | 25 Sept 2021 | Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Friday told reporters that the nearly 15,000 migrants who were camped out under the Del Rio bridge in squalid conditions last week were not tested for COVID-19, and he does not know if anyone got sick with the contagious virus while there. Mayorkas was asked about the Biden administration's use of Title 42 public health protections that are deployed to quickly expel migrants who have come to the border, using the COVID-19 pandemic as a rationale. Mayorkas stressed that it was a public health measure to protect the population and the migrants themselves and not an immigration measure. When asked how many of the predominantly Haitian migrants who were camped out under the bridge in packed conditions tested positive for the virus, Mayorkas said he didn't know.