McCarthy confirms living arrangements with Luntz after tip to Tucker Carlson | 4 May 2021 | House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) confirmed on Tuesday he rented a room from GOP [deep-state-owned] pollster Frank Luntz, news that was first reported by Fox News host Tucker Carlson the night before. Carlson had suggested on his eponymous show the night before that the Republican leader might be violating House ethics rules by "living with a lobbyist for Google." "Why do Republican officials listen more carefully to Frank Luntz than they do their own voters?" Carlson asked, saying the living arrangement would give Luntz an "outsized influence over the Republican Party's policy positions.