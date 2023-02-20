McCarthy gives Tucker Carlson access to trove of Jan. 6 riot tape | 20 Feb 2023 | House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has given Fox News' Tucker Carlson exclusive access to 41,000 hours of Capitol surveillance footage from the Jan. 6 riot, McCarthy sources tell me. Carlson TV producers were on Capitol Hill last week to begin digging through the trove, which includes multiple camera angles from all over Capitol grounds. Excerpts will begin airing in the coming weeks. McCarthy told reporters in Statuary Hall last month that he thinks "the American public should actually see all [that] happened instead of a report that's written [on] a political basis." Pushing for the release of the footage, Carlson argued on his show last month that Washington has "a regime of secrecy and deceit."