McConnell, Bush, GOP Establishment Working to Foil Trump-Endorsed Candidates | 14 Feb 2022 | Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is working behind the scenes to protect and strengthen GOP establishment figures, sometimes in direct opposition to former President Donald Trump. And McConnell isn't alone, either. At his side, in at least one instance, is former President [sic] George W. Bush. The New York Times reports that McConnell is actively working to recruit Senate candidates to go up against those who might have the support of former President Donald Trump. Donald Trump has been endorsing candidates for 2022 races for a while now, but it appears the swamp aka the GOP establishment is ready to punch back.