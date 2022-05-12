McConnell Caves to Pelosi, Schumer, Allows JCPA Media Cartel Bailout Bill to Be Included in Defense Package - Sources --The Journalism Competition and Preservation Act (JCPA) is a bill to enable further collusion between the media industry and Big Tech. | 5 Dec 2022 | Senate GOP Leader [and traitor] Mitch McConnell has caved to outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and will allow the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) to include the highly controversial media cartel bill the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act (JCPA), sources familiar with the matter told Breitbart News. Over objections from House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy, the likely next speaker of the House come January 3 of next year, other congressional leaders acquiesced to lobbyist pressure and agreed to include the JCPA in the base text of the NDAA. McCarthy was the only member of congressional leadership to fight back against the inclusion, but was overruled three to one after McConnell caved. The JCPA has absolutely nothing to do with national defense, so the move--a swan song of sorts for Pelosi, who just announced she is leaving congressional leadership but retaining her House seat after Democrats lost the majority to the GOP in the midterm elections--is an egregious step for an outgoing leader of the past against precedent as the NDAA has generally been reserved just for national security matters.