McConnell to host Biden in Kentucky for event celebrating president's 'economic plan' | 2 Jan 2023 | Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Dirt-bag-KY) will join President [sic] Joe Biden for a rare joint event held in the senator's state on Wednesday. The visit from Biden comes after McConnell joined Democrats in voting for legislation that has drawn a rebuke from former President Donald Trump and certain conservative Republicans. Joining the president and the Kentucky senator will be Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D), and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R), according to a White House official. McConnell is one of several Republicans who are in hot water for helping Democrats in passing legislation, including the infrastructure bill in 2021 and the omnibus spending bill in 2022, the latter of which was signed into law on Thursday. Trump was very critical of McConnell when discussing the possible impacts of the omnibus bill in a video posted to Truth Social, calling the Kentucky senator a "disaster" and claiming McConnell is "more of a Democrat than a Republican."