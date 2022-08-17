Two traitors in a pea-pod: McConnell quiet on Cheney primary loss after previously expressing support for congresswoman --GOP Rep. Liz Cheney was blown out in her primary Tuesday night | 17 Aug 2022 | Senate Minority Leader Mitch [deep-state dirt-bag] McConnell Wednesday is silent on Rep. Liz Cheney's primary loss Tuesday night, after previously supporting the anti-Trump congresswoman against her critics. Cheney, R-Wyo., lost to her Trump-backed primary opponent Harriet Hageman by a massive margin of 66% to 29%. The result was widely expected after Cheney became one of the most vocal critics of former President Donald Trump in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol by a mob of his supporters. Representatives for McConnell, R-Ky., did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital Wednesday morning. A representative for the second-ranking Senate Republican, GOP Whip John Thune, R-S.D., also did not provide comment in response to a request from Fox News Digital Wednesday.