McConnell says Trump nominee to replace Ginsburg will get Senate vote | 18 Sept 2020 | Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) vowed Friday night that Republicans will move to fill the Supreme Court vacancy created by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death. "Americans reelected our majority in 2016 and expanded it in 2018 because we pledged to work with President Trump and support his agenda, particularly his outstanding appointments to the federal judiciary. Once again, we will keep our promise," McConnell said. "President Trump's nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate," McConnell added. Republicans close to the White House said they expect Trump to put forth a nominee to fill her seat in the coming days.