Mega barf alert *and* gag me with a chainsaw: 'To me, Liz Cheney is Obi-Wan Kenobi,' says WaPo columnist on PBS News Hour | 7 Aug 2022 | Washington Post and MSNBC contributor Jonathan Capehart compared Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and former President Trump to Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader in "Star Wars" on Friday. Capehart and New York Times columnist David Brooks appeared on "PBS News Hour" with Judy Woodruff to discuss various topics, including Cheney's upcoming primary. Brooks called Cheney "a hero," but noted she is behind her Republican challenger by more than 22 percent and likely to lose her seat. That's when Capehart praised her as comparable to a beloved Jedi. "And, look, I keep thinking about the scene in 'Star Wars: Episode IV,' when Darth Vader and Obi-Wan Kenobi are battling it out on the Death Star. And Obi-Wan says to Darth Vader, 'If you strike me down, I will come back more powerful than you can imagine,'" Capehart said.