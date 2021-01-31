Media Blackout: Antifa Riot at Portland ICE Facility Overnight, Throw Mortar Explosives at Federal Police Officers | 28 Jan 2021 | There is a virtual media blackout after Antifa members rioted at the Portland, Oregon, ICE facility overnight. Nearly 60 Antifa terrorists burned American flags and threw projectiles and mortar explosives at federal police officers last night. Antifa blocked the street, set a dumpster on fire and tried to push it into the ICE building. Federal police were attacked as soon as they came out of the building to stop Antifa from setting the building on fire.