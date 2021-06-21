Media hushes up report suggesting FBI involvement in Capitol riot as White House turns anti-terrorism efforts on American people | 17 June 2021 | Court filings suggest that FBI operatives were among the mob who stormed the US Capitol in January, and may have set up the riot. With the riot used as justification for new terrorism policy, the media is downplaying the story. Fox News broadcast possibly the most consequential report in recent cable news history on Tuesday night. Fox host Tucker Carlson alleged that the Capitol Hill riot on January 6 -- dubbed an "insurrection," an "assault on our democracy," and "domestic terrorism" -- may have been, at least partly, an inside job.