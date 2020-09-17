Media praises Kamala Harris's Timberland boots after trashing same look on Melania Trump | 17 Sept 2020 | Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris received praise for sporting Timberland boots on Wednesday, but the media wasn't nearly as kind to First Lady Melania Trump when displaying a similar look. Upon her visit in her home state, Harris was seen wearing the iconic boots while surveying the devastation left behind by the California wildfires, sparking plenty of compliments on Twitter and glowing headlines from the media. However, Women For Trump co-founder Amy Kremer pointed out that the media was rather hostile towards the first lady on multiple occasions when she wore Timberlands. Kremer shared two headlines side-by-side from Yahoo News, one from Wednesday reading "Kamala Harris may have made Timberland boots cool again" and the other from December 2018 reading "Melania Trump gets mocked for wearing Timberland boots while visiting the troops."