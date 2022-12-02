Medical Company CEO Suggests No Public Health Care for Unvaccinated | 11 Feb 2022 | The CEO of a major medical equipment maker said that those who refused to get a COVID-19 vaccine should be "automatically considered" to have forfeited the right to obtain COVID-19 treatment in a public hospital. Stefan Dräger, the CEO of major German medical manufacturer Dräger, told Die Welt that those who reject getting a shot for the coronavirus should not be able to get publicly funded hospital treatment for the disease. Dräger is considered one of the largest makers of ventilators in the world. "Anyone who refuses vaccination must forgo treatment in the hospital," he said, reported other German media citing Welt, according to a German-to-English translation. "If he refuses, this is automatically considered a patient decree that if he falls ill with the virus, he will not be treated in hospital at the expense of the general public," Dräger also said in the interview, published Thursday.